Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar, ebbing hopes of U.S. stimulus

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday, as
the dollar strengthened, after hopes of U.S. stimulus faded
following President Donald Trump's comment that a deal would
likely come after the November election.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,905.51 per ounce by 0103
GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at $1,908.70.
    * The dollar index        was up 0.2% against rivals, making
bullion expensive for those holding other currencies.         
    * Trump on Tuesday said a coronavirus economic relief deal
would likely come after the Nov. 3 election, with the White
House unable to bridge differences with fellow Republicans in
the U.S. Senate as well as congressional Democrats.             
    * Data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods
increased to six-year high in September, while the Conference
Board said its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of
100.9 this month from 101.3 in September amid concerns about the
future.             
    * French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give a
televised address on Wednesday evening, as authorities explore
fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
            
    * Britain must spell out how far it wants to diverge from
European Union rules if it wants access to the bloc's financial
market from January, a top European Commission official said on
Tuesday.             
    * China's net gold imports via Hong Kong surged to a
six-month high in September, helped by a recovery in demand as
economic activity picked up in the world's top consumer of the
metal.             
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.23% to 1,266.72 tonnes
on Tuesday.             
    * Silver        fell 1% to $24.30 per ounce, platinum       
was down 0.1% at $878.15, while palladium        rose 0.2% to
$2,336.31. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1045  Germany    Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents
    the government's biannual economic projection in Berlin
    Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Oct. 29)

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
