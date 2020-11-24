Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on hopes for vaccine, smooth White House transition

By Nakul Iyer

    * Gold's break below $1,840/oz points to further downside-
analyst
    * Asian shares gain on vaccine optimism 
    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold extended declines to a four-month
trough on Tuesday as investors dived into riskier assets
following drugmaker AstraZeneca's boost to the coronavirus
vaccine race and a U.S. federal agency's White House transition
approval for Joe Biden.
    Spot gold        fell 0.5% to $1,825.99 per ounce by 0545
GMT, having earlier slid to its lowest since July 21 at
$1,820.45. It slumped as much as 2.2% on Monday. 
    U.S. gold futures        were down 0.9% at $1,821.30.
    "Investors are clearly rallying around the narrative of a
vaccine-fuelled economic reopening, to the point they're willing
to look past the economic realities and potential downside risks
that may lie ahead," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.
    Asian equities rose after AstraZeneca         said on Monday
its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective.
                          
    Buoying risk sentiment further, U.S. President-elect Biden
received the presidential transition go-ahead from a federal
agency on Monday. On Twitter, President Donald Trump said he was
recommending that his team "do what needs to be done with regard
to initial protocols".                          
     "The fact that we have a smoother transition between
President-elect Biden and Trump is just another reason to think
that the recovery as it is currently playing out has one less
risk to it," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    The breakdown of support around $1,840 suggests further
downside into the $1,700s before buyers return, he added. 
    But analysts noted the likely appointment of former Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary could
boost bets for further fiscal and monetary stimulus and benefit
bullion.                          
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely to result from the unprecedented stimulus
unleashed globally this year to ease the pandemic's economic
blow.       
    Silver        fell 0.7% to $23.40 an ounce. Platinum       
rose 0.9% to $934.17, while palladium        dropped 0.8% to
$2,337.01.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M. and Rashmi Aich)
