Gold slips on U.S. aid doubts, stronger dollar

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday as market hopes for a U.S. coronavirus aid package ahead of the presidential elections waned, in turn bolstering the dollar.

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are seen in the vault of the branch office of precious metal trader Degussa in Zurich April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,914.91 per ounce by 1145 GMT, after hitting more than a one-week high on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,917.60.

Gold is tracking a gyrating dollar, with investors watching “whether a fiscal stimulus plan will be agreed before the election or will have to now wait because of the lack of time, until the next president has been voted in,” said Robin Bhar, an independent analyst.

Prices are likely to trade sideways “until we know who the next president is,” but could break above the $1,950 level post the elections, Bhar added.

Widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, bullion has gained 26% this year as central banks and governments globally unleash unprecedented stimulus measures to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Stimulus talks between U.S. lawmakers faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft a compromise on aid.

The news dented risk sentiment and lifted the dollar against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors now await the final U.S. presidential debate between Trump and Democrat rival Joe Biden on Thursday night ahead of the Nov. 3 election, and also weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT.

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs forecast gold at $2,300 an ounce over a 12-month horizon and said commodities were likely headed for a bull market next year.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.9% to $24.84 per ounce, platinum eased 0.4% to $883.13 and palladium dropped 0.6% to $2,390.24.