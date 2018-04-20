FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on U.S. rate rise view, easing global tensions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold long positions being closed - analyst
    * Silver off 2-1/2-month highs hit in previous session
    * Platinum down from Thursday's three-week highs 
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday and
were on track to end the week lower as the dollar advanced on
expectations of higher interest rates and the view that global
political and security risks were easing.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,340.66 an ounce
by 1157 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         fell 0.5 percent to
$1,342.30 per ounce. Spot gold is heading for its first weekly
decline this month.
    Market jitters over Western missile strikes in Syria that
provided some support to gold this week eased, while the
geopolitical outlook on the Korean Peninsula brightened as U.S.
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hoped a summit with
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be successful.
            
    "Of course, the geopolitical risks are still high compared
to the beginning of the year but it seems like they are slightly
lower than a few days ago so prices have come off the boiler a
bit," Capital Economics commodities economist Simona Gambarini
said.
    Gold is often used as safe haven in times of uncertainty.
    Adding further pressure on bullion, a U.S. central banker
said the Federal Reserve should keep raising interest rates this
year and next to keep the economy from overheating and financial
stability risks from rising.             
    Higher rates dent the appeal of non-interest yielding
bullion while lifting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    The dollar index        gained 0.2 percent against a basket
of major currencies.       
    Investors were also relieved that no new U.S. demands on
trade came out of a summit between Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe and Trump.             
    "The uncertainty over geopolitical risk and trade war
tension has moved to the back burner this week and has made for
a less compelling argument in the gold market," APAC trading
head at OANDA Stephen Innes said.
    "Traders are rehashing old topics amidst reasons to stay
long into the weekend, but drawing few if any conclusions."
    Also, the relatively optimistic backdrop in the United
States should support the Fed in raising interest rates at least
twice more this year, traders and analysts have said.
            
    Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday
acknowledged the recent mixed domestic economic readings, which
reinforced the view the BoE would raise rates gradually over the
next few years.             
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        was down 0.6
percent at $17.10, after hitting a more-than 2-1/2-month high at
$17.35 in the previous session.
    Platinum        fell 0.2 percent to $931. It touched a
more-than three-week high at $953.50 in the previous session.
    Palladium        slipped 0.5 percent to $1,020.10. It hit
1-1/2-month high of $1,057.20 on Thursday.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Louise Ireland)
