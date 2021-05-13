Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 1-week low as U.S. bond yields, dollar climb

By Brijesh Patel

    * U.S. consumer prices post largest gain since 2009
    * 10-year Treasury yields climb to over 1-month high
    * Focus now on U.S. jobless claims, retail sales data

    May 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on
Thursday, weighed down by higher Treasury yields and a stronger
dollar after a sharp rise in U.S. consumer prices boosted
expectations of early interest rate hikes.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,814.21 per ounce by
0921 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 6 at $1,811.74.
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.5% to $1,814.20.
    "The real yields continue to rise and there is speculation
in the market that there would be a surprise tightening by the
Federal Reserve," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets
strategy at Bank of China International.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             jumped to
their highest in more than a month, while the dollar index
       rose 0.2% against its rivals.      
    Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices jumped the
most in nearly 12 years in April, intensifying concerns over
rising inflation and bets over an earlier-than-expected Fed rate
hike.             
    However, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the twin
surprises of weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has
not dented the central bank's plans to keep its support for the
economy wide open.             
    The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until the
economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on
track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time.
    Investor focus now shifts to the U.S. jobless claims report
due later in the day and retail sales data on Friday for further
clues on recovery in the world's biggest economy.
    "The Fed is probably quite focused on unemployment as a
reason for keeping the narrative dovish," Nicholas Frappell,
global general manager at ABC Bullion, said.
    "Given the Flexible Average Inflation target, there is
awareness that the Fed can allow for some inflationary room."
    Elsewhere, palladium        fell 0.3% to $2,848.72 per
ounce. Silver        was down 0.7% at $26.85, while platinum
       dropped 0.5% to $1,203.50.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
