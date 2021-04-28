PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 1-week low as yields rise ahead of Fed

* U.S. Fed policy statement due 1800 GMT * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rise to near 2-week high * Palladium off record highs hit on Tuesday * Goldman Sachs sees gold at $2,000/oz over next 6 months (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sethuraman N R April 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased to a one-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,765.85 per ounce by 1106 GMT, after dipping to its lowest since April 20 at $1,762.50. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,765.70. "Gold couldn't surpass $1,800 and is basically slowing down. We're seeing a scenario where the U.S. yields and dollar are recovering, which is negative for gold," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst, ActivTrades. "If the Fed gives some direction to yields, there could be a significant move for gold. Otherwise, expect gold to remain in the $1,750-$1,800 range," De Casa said. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their highest since April 13, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion. The dollar index rose 0.1%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected later on Wednesday to reaffirm easy monetary policy will continue for a prolonged period. "Powell will attempt to portray the current rise in inflation as temporary and to dispel any speculation about a withdrawal of bond purchases in the near future. It is perfectly possible then that yields will fall again this evening, allowing gold to recoup its latest losses," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. Analysts have cut their gold price forecasts, with many believing an economic recovery could impede the metal's return to last year's record highs, a Reuters poll showed. Goldman Sachs, however, sees gold at $2,000 an ounce over the next six months and said it was too early for bitcoin to compete with gold for safe-haven demand. Palladium fell 1.2% to $2,906.33 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $2,962.50 on Tuesday. Silver shed 1.4% to $25.88 per ounce, after reaching a low since April 21 at $25.80. Platinum was down 1% at $1,216.10. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens)