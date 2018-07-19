FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 10:09 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 1-year low as U.S. dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar holds firm after Fed Chairman's testimonies
    * Silver hits 1-year low
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices sank to a fresh
one-year low on Thursday as the dollar powered higher following
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell which
reaffirmed expectations for more interest rate rises in the
world's largest economy.
    Powell, in a closely watched two-day congressional
testimony, said he believed the United States was on course for
years more of steady growth, and carefully played down the risks
to the U.S. economy of an escalating trade conflict.
            
    The Fed raised rates in June and policymakers indicated they
expect two more rate increases this year. Powell said nothing in
his testimony this week to undermine that, and said the economy
was poised for several more years of growth.
    Gold is highly exposed to interest rates, particularly in
the United States, as higher rates lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding assets and boost the dollar, in which gold
is priced.
    Spot gold        fell 0.8 percent to $1,216.61 per ounce by
0940 GMT, having touched its lowest since July. U.S. gold
futures         for August delivery were 0.9 percent lower at
$1,216.56 an ounce.
    "It's a tough environment for gold," said ETF Securities
associate director Anneka Gupta, adding that growth in the U.S
economy and stronger corporate earnings undermined the yellow
metal. 
    "Gold is not being used as a safe haven right now despite
the ongoing trade war and the stronger dollar is dominating the
story amidst the rate-rising environment."
    Gold is generally regarded as a safe and stable store of
value during times of global uncertainty. 
    The dollar held firm against its peers, supported by bullish
comments from Powell, which affirmed expectations for more
interest rate increases this year.       
    "Gold should find first support at yesterdays low of $1221,
with the psychological $1200 level to follow. Resistance at
$1,229 with this weeks high of $1,245 above that," MKS PAMP
Group said in a note.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United
States may hammer out a trade deal with Mexico, and then do a
separate one with Canada later, sowing fresh doubts about the
future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
            
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 2
percent at $15.21 an ounce, its lowest since last July.
    Platinum        was 1.5 percent lower at $801.50 an ounce.
In the previous session, dropping to more than a two-week low of
$798.14.
    Palladium        fell to its lowest since August 2017 at
$894.97.

 (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London and Karen Rodrigues in
Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
