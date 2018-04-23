FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 4:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2-wk low as rising bond yields support dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test support at $1,326/oz -technicals
    * Speculators raise net long in gold in week to April 17

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, April 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to their
lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as the dollar rose on
the back of climbing U.S. Treasury yields and as global
political concerns eased.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,333.71 per ounce
at 0346 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since April 10 at
$1,331.70.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2 percent to $1,335.50 per
ounce.
    "Gold prices dropped back to the levels of around a week
ago, with easing geopolitical tensions, the stronger USD and
gains in U.S. rates affecting the market," ANZ analysts said in
a note. 
    The dollar traded near a two-week high against a basket of
major currencies on Monday, bolstered by rising U.S. bond yields
 and as concerns eased over global political risks after North
Korea said it would suspend nuclear and missile tests, scrap its
nuclear test site and pursue economic growth and peace.       
               
    "We're on another high for the year for dollar yields and
it's not boding well for gold," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
    Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries             climbed
to the highest level since Jan, 2014 on Friday. Higher U.S. bond
yields tend to boost the dollar and weigh on
greenback-denominated gold.       
    Expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates three more times in 2018 after strong U.S. data last week,
was also supporting the dollar.                
    Gold has held its 50-day moving average around $1,332 an
ounce, the trader said.   
    "But I think Europe will look for the bigger picture which
is dollar strength and I think they'll look to sell into this
rally."
    Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold by
5,382 contracts to 143,594 contracts in the week to April 17,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
            
    Spot gold may test support at $1,326 per ounce, following
its failure to break resistance at $1,354, Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao said.             
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        fell 0.4
percent to $17.04 per ounce.
    Platinum        was about 0.2 percent higher at $924 an
ounce, while palladium        rose nearly 0.3 percent to
$1032.70 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin and Joseph Radford)
