February 27, 2019 / 5:28 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to near two-week lows as dollar firms on trade angst

    * U.S., China trade talks still need heavy work to reach
deal
-Lighthizer
    * Platinum rises to more than three-month high
    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in
nearly two weeks on Wednesday, pressured by a mild revival in
the dollar after comments from the U.S. Trade Representative
dampened expectations of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China
trade dispute.
    Spot gold        was down 0.6 percent at $1,320.21 per ounce
at 11:50 a.m. EST (1650 GMT). The yellow metal fell to its
lowest since Feb. 15 at $1,319.15 earlier in the session. 
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.5 percent to $1,322.40 per
ounce.
    The dollar        gained 0.2 percent on safe-haven bids
after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said
Washington's issues with China are "too serious" to be resolved
by Chinese promises to purchase more U.S. goods.             
      
    A strong dollar, which had been the preferred safe-haven
currency during the U.S.-China trade war, makes gold costlier
for holders of other currencies.
    "The metals are getting hit with the stronger dollar," said
George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management, adding
that the longer-term outlook was still positive.
    Providing a solid foundation for bullion was Federal Reserve
chairman Jerome Powell's reiteration that the central bank would
remain "patient" while deciding the future of U.S. interest
rates.             
    "Fed stating they will be patient with future rate hikes
gives gold investors some confidence that there is still upside
potential in the price of the metal," said Walter Pehowich,
executive vice president of investment services at Dillon Gage
Metals.
    Gold has gained about 15 percent from a more than
one-and-half-year low touched in mid-August of last year.
    Investors are also monitoring the tensions between India and
Pakistan, with the two countries ensnared in retaliatory
attacks, prompting world powers to urge restraint.             
    "The escalation in Indo-Pak tensions, along with Michael
Cohen's testimony today could potentially provide increased
equity volatility and provide a haven bid in gold, although this
would likely be short lived," analysts at TD Commodities said in
a note.
    Meanwhile, spot palladium        dropped 2.6 percent to
$1,519 per ounce after setting a record high of $1,565.09 in the
previous session.
    The autocatalyst metal has climbed over 20 percent so far
this year on a widening supply tightness, while threats of
strikes by mineworkers in South Africa added further support.
            
    Analysts, however, suggest the strong rally in prices within
a short span could trigger a market correction, with the
precious metal now slipping into overbought territory.
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 1.4 percent to $15.71 per
ounce, while platinum        was steady at $856 having earlier
hit $871.94, its highest since early November.

    
 (Reporting by Arijit Bose in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)
