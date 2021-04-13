Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to one-week low on higher Treasury yields

By Sumita Layek

    * Investors await March U.S. inflation data at 1230 GMT
    * U.S. 10-year yields hit one-week peak
    * Platinum hits two-week low
    * Palladium rises to near 1-month high

    April 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in
more than a week on Tuesday after the metal's appeal was dented
by higher Treasury yields and as investors awaited U.S.
inflation data.
    Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,726.50 per ounce by 0943
GMT, having earlier dipped to its lowest since April 5 at
$1,722.67. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% at $1,727.80.
    "We're trading a little bit softer after the Treasury
auctions yesterday in the U.S. helped drive yields a tab
higher," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled a one-week peak,
increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no
interest.      
    Investors are await the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data
for March at 1230 GMT. A Reuters survey expects CPI to rise 2.5%
year-over-year in March.                         
    "The big question is really whether these high inflation
numbers are going to stick around... I think they will and
eventually will be the reason why we will see a recovery in gold
and other precious metals," Hansen added.
    Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation.
    Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on
Monday it was unlikely the economy wwould overheat this year,
and the Fed had the tools to counter any surprise jumps in
inflation.                 
    "Even though several strong voices from the Fed have vowed
to tolerate inflation and keep rates down till the economy
rebounds to satisfactory levels, the market thinks the central
bank will have to taper as early as the beginning of 2022," IG
Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 0.3% to $24.93 per ounce,
while palladium        gained 0.9% to $2,699.70, after climbing
to its highest since March 18 at $2,710.
    Platinum        added 0.2% to $1,172, having earlier fallen
to its lowest in about two weeks at $1,162.            

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru;
editing by Barbara Lewis)
