PRECIOUS-Gold slips to one-week low on higher Treasury yields

* Investors await March U.S. inflation data at 1230 GMT * U.S. 10-year yields hit one-week peak * Platinum hits two-week low * Palladium rises to near 1-month high (New throughout, adds comments and updates prices) By Sumita Layek April 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than a week on Tuesday after the metal's appeal was dented by higher Treasury yields and as investors awaited U.S. inflation data. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,726.50 per ounce by 0943 GMT, having earlier dipped to its lowest since April 5 at $1,722.67. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% at $1,727.80. "We're trading a little bit softer after the Treasury auctions yesterday in the U.S. helped drive yields a tab higher," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled a one-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. Investors are await the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March at 1230 GMT. A Reuters survey expects CPI to rise 2.5% year-over-year in March. "The big question is really whether these high inflation numbers are going to stick around... I think they will and eventually will be the reason why we will see a recovery in gold and other precious metals," Hansen added. Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday it was unlikely the economy wwould overheat this year, and the Fed had the tools to counter any surprise jumps in inflation. "Even though several strong voices from the Fed have vowed to tolerate inflation and keep rates down till the economy rebounds to satisfactory levels, the market thinks the central bank will have to taper as early as the beginning of 2022," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said. Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $24.93 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.9% to $2,699.70, after climbing to its highest since March 18 at $2,710. Platinum added 0.2% to $1,172, having earlier fallen to its lowest in about two weeks at $1,162. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)