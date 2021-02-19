Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to over 7-month low as rising yields dent appeal

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold set to post worst week since end-November, down 3%
    * Bitcoin's continued rally will be headwind for gold-
    * Silver down 2.5% so far this week, its worst since mid-Jan

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in more
than seven months on Friday, on course for their worst week
since the end of November, as rising U.S. Treasury yields eroded
the non-yielding bullion's appeal.
    Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,769.03 per ounce by 0250
GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier
in the session. Prices have declined 3% so far this week.
    U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.6% to $1,765.30.
    "U.S. bond yields have been rallying quite strongly in the
last week, and there's growing momentum that they can lift
further as U.S. and global growth recovers more quickly as
vaccines roll out," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's
head of commodity research.
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             hovered close to
a near one-year high hit earlier in the week. Higher yields
increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no
interest.
    Gold's decline came despite an unexpected rise in U.S.
jobless claims last week.             
    "The bond market is looking forward to where the U.S.
economy might be as we move through the year as vaccines ease
the weight of the pandemic on economic activity, and with plenty
of stimulus and support from U.S. Federal Reserve," Shaw said.
    The recent record surge in Bitcoin            has also "been
competing with gold so far as speculation, a store of wealth and
portfolio diversifier," Shaw said, adding that a continued rally
in Bitcoin will be a headwind for gold.                
    Silver        eased 1.1% to $26.71 an ounce, after falling
over 2.5% so far this week, its worst since mid-January.
    Platinum        slipped 2.4% to $1,244.19, while palladium
       shed 0.7% to $2,334.58.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
