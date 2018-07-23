FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips towards one-year lows as dollar revives

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar resumes rise against euro, yuan, rupee
    * Trump spat with Iran has little effect on prices
    * Gold hovering above strong technical support

 (Updates throughout, moves dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Monday slipped
towards one-year lows as the dollar strengthened again, making
bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
    Gold has tumbled 10 percent since mid-April, driven lower by
a surge in the U.S. currency.       
    Bullion was given respite last week when U.S. President
Donald Trump branded the dollar's strength bad for the U.S.
economy, knocking the currency down from one-year highs.
             
    But the breather proved short-lived, with the greenback
climbing again against the currencies of key gold-consuming
markets China, India and the euro zone.                      
    "For gold to rise in a big way, we really need to see the
dollar start to show some weakness," Saxo Bank analyst Ole
Hansen said. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,230.24 an ounce
at 1104 GMT, moving closer to last Thursday's low of $1,211.08. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were also down
0.1 percent at $1,230.20 an ounce. 
    A war of words between Trump and Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani helped to lift prices only briefly.
    Trump, in a tweet, told Rouhani on Sunday to "NEVER, EVER
THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN" after Rouhani said hostile
U.S. policies towards Tehran could lead to "the mother of all
wars".             
    Geopolitical instability often boosts gold, traditionally
seen as a safe place to invest in times of uncertainty. 
    Despite a slight rise late last week, gold holdings at
exchange-traded funds tracked by Reuters have fallen 5.3
percent, or 2.4 million ounces, since mid-May as investors
choose other asset classes.                
    "It (gold) still trades in 'currency mode' rather than
'commodity mode' as investment demand remains too soft to push
prices higher," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. 
    One potential positive is a swing in speculative positioning
that has seen the net short on the Comex exchange grow to the
largest since January 2016.                           
    The unwinding of that 2016 short position between January
and July that year helped drive gold up more than $300 to a
two-year high. 
    "Such extreme positioning has frequently been an indicator
of a pronounced countermovement in the near future," Commerzbank
analysts wrote. 
    Gold is also cushioned by technical support around
$1,200-$1,220, including its July 2017 low of $1,204.90, the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement of the 2016 rally and the
psychologically significant level of $1,200.
    Silver        was up 0.1 percent at $15.49 an ounce, though
it remains near its lowest since July last year.
    Palladium        was down 0.3 percent at $891.05 an ounce,
near one-year lows, while platinum        was 0.4 percent higher
at $830.16 after touching its lowest since 2008 last week.
    
    

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Dale
Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
