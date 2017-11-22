FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold sluggish ahead of Fed meeting minutes
#Gold Market Report
November 22, 2017 / 4:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold sluggish ahead of Fed meeting minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold neutral in $1,274-$1,283/oz range- technicals
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices remained in a narrow range on
Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, which
could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank's monetary
policy.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,280.20 per ounce
by 0421 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery         were down
0.1 percent at $1,280.10.
    "We are not really sure that this (Fed meeting minutes) will
have much of an impact given that the decision to raise rates in
December is pretty much a forgone conclusion," INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir said.
    "Nevertheless, we suspect that investors will want to see
what policymakers are thinking about the rate situation and how
aggressive they will be on this front going forward." 
    The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at its last meeting,
minutes of which will be released on Wednesday.             
    The Fed is "reasonably close" to its goals and should keep
gradually raising U.S. interest rates to avoid the dual pitfalls
of letting inflation drift below target for too long, and of
driving unemployment down too far, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
on Tuesday.               
    Higher interest rates help the dollar gain and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,274-$1,283
per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other markets, the dollar treaded water against its peers
on Wednesday, capped as U.S. Treasury yields failed to rise
despite increasing investor risk appetite in broader financial
market.       
    Amid lack of investment demand, gold's inverse relationship
with the dollar is the strongest in more than a decade, Julius
Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note.
    "While the dollar is unlikely to return to its recent peak,
we still see upside from current levels as the U.S. Federal
Reserve continues to hike interest rates. This should weigh on
gold prices heading into next year."
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    In other metals, silver        was down 0.1 percent at
$16.93 an ounce, while platinum        dipped 0.2 percent to
$930.85. Palladium        gained 0.1 percent to $999.55 an
ounce.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
