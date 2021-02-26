Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slumps as rising U.S. yields, dollar dull lustre

By Brijesh Patel

    * Gold down over 6% for the month 
    * U.S. consumer spending rebounds in January
    * Silver set for first monthly fall in three 
    * Palladium, platinum set for monthly gain

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gold fell over 2% to an eight-month low
on Friday en route for its worst month since November 2016, as a
stronger dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields hammered
non-yielding bullion's appeal.
    Spot gold        was down 2% at $1,734.21 per ounce by 10:49
a.m. ET (1549 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest since June
2020 at $1,724.41. Bullion is down 6.2% so far this month.
    U.S. gold futures        dropped 2.5% to $1,731.20.
    "Gold is struggling due to what's going on in the bond
market," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures, adding "(but) gold prices at these levels look like a
great buy."
    U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             held near their
highest in over a year, while the dollar index        also
jumped.             
    Rising inflation expectations have lifted U.S. Treasury
yields more than 70 basis points so far this year, eroding
gold's status as an inflation hedge since that translates into a
relatively higher opportunity cost of holding the metal.
    "Gold is in trouble once more and the near-term outlook
isn't looking great for the yellow metal," OANDA analyst Craig
Erlam said in a note.
    "Rising yields and now a jump in the dollar are piling the
pressure on gold and, barring a reversal in bond markets, it's
tough to envisage its fortunes improving."
    Meanwhile, data showed U.S. consumer spending increased by
the most in seven months in January.             
    But while these economic numbers do take away some
safe-haven buying "the trillions (in stimulus) that have been
printed have to get into the system and interest rates are
expected to stay low, which should help gold and silver down the
road," RJO Futures' Haberkorn said.
    Silver        fell 3.1% to $26.56 an ounce and was poised
for its first monthly decline in three, down 1.9% so far.
    Palladium        declined 2.4% at $2,343.11, while platinum
       fell 2% to $1,191.60. However, both the auto catalyst
metals were on track for a monthly gain.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
