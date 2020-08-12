Gold Market Report
August 12, 2020 / 4:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slumps below $1,900 as U.S. dollar, yields rise

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Dollar up for fourth straight session
    * Gold down nearly $140 from Friday's close
    Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold dropped more than 2% to break below
the key $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday as a resurgent
dollar forced bullion investors to reassess their positions
after a record-breaking price rally.
    Spot gold        fell as much as 2.5% to a near three-week
low of $1,863.67, resuming its free fall after a brief hiatus in
early trade. It was down 1.6% to $1,881.55 by 0540 GMT,
extending losses after a 6% plunge on Tuesday. 
    U.S. gold futures         slid 2.8% to $1,892.
    Prices of silver        tumbled 3.3% to $23.96 per ounce
after slumping 15% in the previous session.
    "It looks like some of the euphoria is coming out of the
gold market," with a test of support around $1,800 now looking
possible, IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.
    "A lot hinges on U.S. yields and the factors driving them at
the moment. Also, dollar's strength will be something very
important to watch over the next few days and weeks."
    A jump in U.S. Treasury yields helped the dollar       
extend its winning streak, making gold more expensive for those
holding other currencies. Higher yields also increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.              
    Gold suffered its biggest one-day drop in more than seven
years on Tuesday as equities surged and the dollar firmed.
However, growing uncertainty about a U.S. stimulus deal weighed
on Asian stocks on Wednesday.             
    Bullion's gains for the year now stood at about 25%, as
investors buy the metal as a hedge against a coronavirus-driven
slowdown and fears of currency debasement as central banks flood
the economy with money to ease the blow.
    With central bank policies likely to remain "loose for the
foreseeable future," gold could move back towards $2,000, said
ING analyst Warren Patterson.
    Platinum        eased 0.3% to $927.60, while palladium
       rose 1.1% to $2,113.49. 

