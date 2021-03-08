Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar erode appeal

By Nakul Iyer

    * U.S. 10-year yields hold near one-year peak
    * U.S. dollar hits 3-month peak 
    * SPDR gold holdings fell to 10-month low on Friday

    March 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid 1% on Monday to a nine
month-low, as the dollar and U.S. treasury yields continued
their march higher and prompted investors to dump the
non-yielding metal.
    Spot gold        fell 0.7% to $1,689.87 per ounce by 1523
GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier.
U.S. gold futures        declined 0.9% to $1,683.50.
    The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S.
10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high,
increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no
interest.            
    "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is
materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to
move higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at
TD Securities, adding that gold could fall further towards
$1,660 as a result. 
    U.S. Congressional approval of President Joe Biden's $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief plan also failed to keep the metal
afloat.              
    While gold is considered a hedge against inflation likely
stemming from widespread stimulus, higher bond yields this year
have threatened that status because they translate into a higher
opportunity cost of holding bullion.
    Analysts also said that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell's failure to address the recent surge in U.S. yields last
week further pressured gold. 
     Though markets haven't got much pushback from the Fed on
yields, few doubt that the Fed isn't going to act eventually and
with rate hikes unlikely this year, that should provide support
for gold, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
    Moya added that in the near-term gold could trade between
$1,650 and $1,700, with a move below $1,650 likely inviting some
further selling pressure.   
    Reflective of sentiment, holdings of the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell to
a 10-month low on Friday.             
    Silver        rose 0.6% to $25.33 an ounce on Monday.
Palladium        fell 0.5% to $2,326.26, while platinum       
gained 1.8% to $1,149.98.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)
