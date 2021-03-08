Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar rally continues

By Nakul Iyer

    * U.S. 10-year yields hold near one-year peak
    * U.S. dollar hits 3-month peak 
    * SPDR gold holdings fell to 10-month low on Friday

    March 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid over 1% on Monday to a
nine month-low, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields kept
rising, prompting investors to dump the non-yielding metal.
    Spot gold        fell 1.2% to $1,680.01 per ounce by 12:26
p.m. EDT (1726 GMT), after hitting its lowest since June 5 at
$1,676.10. U.S. gold futures        declined 1.5% to $1,673.70.
    The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S.
10-year Treasury yield held near a more than one-year high,
raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing
metal.            
    "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is
materializing; that ultimately means yields have room to move
higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD
Securities, adding that gold could fall towards $1,660 from the
fallout.
    Melek also noted that an unexpected jump in U.S. non-farm
payroll numbers and a strong stock market were more a reflection
of an improving economy and less of "critically high" inflation.
                   
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation. 
    U.S. Congressional approval of President Joe Biden's $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief plan failed to keep the metal afloat.
             
    Analysts also said U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell's failure to address the recent surge in U.S. yields last
week further pressured gold. 
     Though markets haven't got much pushback from the Fed on
yields, few doubt the Fed isn't going to act eventually and with
rate hikes unlikely this year, that support gold, said Edward
Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
    But in the near-term gold could trade between $1,650 and
$1,700, with a move below $1,650 likely to invite some selling
pressure, he added.    
    Reflective of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust       holdings, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to a
10-month low on Friday.             
    Silver        was flat at $25.19 an ounce. Palladium       
fell 0.7% to $2,322.98, while platinum        rose 1.8% to
$1,149.78.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton
and David Gregorio)
