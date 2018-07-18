FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 18, 2018 / 10:18 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold slumps to lowest in a year on strong dollar, weak oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar at 6-month high vs yen after outlook from Fed's
Powell
    * Silver slips to its weakest since July 2017
    * Palladium touches three-month low

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold extended its downtrend on
Wednesday, sinking to the lowest  in a year on a buoyant dollar
and falling oil prices, but some analysts said bullion is close
to bottoming out.
    Gold has shed over 10 percent since touching a peak of
$1,365.23 an ounce in mid-April, weighed down by a stronger
dollar, rising U.S. interest rates and trade tensions.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,223.11 an ounce
by 1000 GMT after touching its weakest since July 14 last year
at $1,220.81 an ounce.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery shed 0.3
percent at $1,223.30 an ounce.
    "In this environment where we also see oil prices falling,
and so less concern from investors about rising inflation,
that's another negative for the gold price," said Jens Pedersen,
senior analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
    Gold is regarded as a hedge against inflation.
    Oil benchmark Brent crude hit a three-month low on Wednesday
after a rise in U.S. crude inventories highlighted increasing
global supply and concerns over weak demand.             
    The dollar rose across the board on Wednesday, climbing to a
six-month high against the yen, after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell gave an upbeat outlook for the U.S.
economy.                    
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push up
bond yields, making greenback-denominated gold more expensive
for holders of other currencies and denting its appeal.
    "With the USD on a solid footing, gold prices should stay
pressured lower for the foreseeable future as gold has wholly
lost its glittering appeal in this enduringly bullish equity and
USD environment," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA
in Singapore.
    However, Pedersen said he expected dollar strength to wane
and other factors to help gold stabilise.
    "There are still some concerns about the geopolitical
environment, the situation in Italy for example, so if these
stories start to flare up again, it could lead investors back
into gold," he said.  
    Among other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.9
percent to $15.41 an ounce, after touching $15.38 per ounce, its
lowest since July 10 last year.
    Platinum        lost 0.7 percent to $806.50 an ounce, and
hit a two-week low of $798.14 an ounce earlier in the session.
    Palladium        dipped 0.3 percent to $908.53 per ounce
after hitting $903.97, the weakest since April 9. 

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, Editing
by William Maclean)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.