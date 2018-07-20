PRECIOUS-Gold snaps losing run after Trump slams strong dollar

* Trump's comments knock dollar from one-year high * Gold rises 0.6 pct but still down 1 pct this week * Technicals suggest gold to fall further * Silver, palladium on track for big weekly falls (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday from one-year lows hit the previous day after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the strength of the dollar and interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, pushing the greenback sharply lower. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,229.23 an ounce at 1404 GMT and U.S. gold futures were 0.4 percent higher at $1,229.40 an ounce. But gold was still down almost 1 percent this week, with little sign of an end to the slide in prices that has knocked 10 percent off gold's value since mid-May. Driving the declines have been a strengthening dollar and disillusionment among investors with bullion, said Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner. The stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers with other currencies. Higher interest rates are also a threat to gold because they tend to boost the dollar and raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday fears of a trade war had seen global investors plough $5 billion into bonds this week while pulling $1.2 billion from gold. "To see a turnaround (in prices) you need something to ignite that turnaround," Turner said. One trigger could be sharp falls on global stock markets which could drive investors to gold, seen as a safe asset, said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada. Another could be a weakening of the dollar, which Turner said he expected to see later this year or next year. Despite Trump's intervention , the dollar was near one-year highs on Friday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did nothing this week to counter expectations of two more rate rises this year and said the United States was poised for several more years of growth. Meanwhile, funds and money managers have cut their net long position in Comex gold to a 2-1/2-year low, helping drive down prices. And gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracked by Reuters have cut their holdings by 5.5 percent, or 3.2 million ounces, since mid-May. Gold on Thursday touched $1,211.08 an ounce, the lowest since July last year. On the technical front, support was at gold's July 2017 low of $1,204.90 and Fibonacci resistance was at $1,234.70, analysts at ScotiaMocatta said, adding that technical and momentum indicators suggested prices would fall further. In other precious metals, silver was up 1.2 percent at $15.44 an ounce but still down about 2 percent this week. Palladium was 1.7 percent higher at $884.47 an ounce but set for a weekly loss of around 5.5 percent. Platinum had gained 2.7 percent to $826.40 an ounce and on track to end the week broadly unchanged. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Edmund Blair and Kirsten Donovan)