July 20, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold snaps losing run after Trump slams strong dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Trump's comments knock dollar from one-year high
    * Gold rises 0.6 pct but still down 1 pct this week
    * Technicals suggest gold to fall further
    * Silver, palladium on track for big weekly falls

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday from
one-year lows hit the previous day after U.S. President Donald
Trump criticised the strength of the dollar and interest rate
increases by the Federal Reserve, pushing the greenback sharply
lower.                          
    Spot gold        was up 0.6 percent at $1,229.23 an ounce at
1404 GMT and U.S. gold futures         were 0.4 percent higher
at $1,229.40 an ounce.
    But gold was still down almost 1 percent this week, with
little sign of an end to the slide in prices that has knocked 10
percent off gold's value since mid-May.
    Driving the declines have been a strengthening dollar       
and disillusionment among investors with bullion, said Macquarie
analyst Matthew Turner. 
    The stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers
with other currencies. Higher interest rates are also a threat
to gold because they tend to boost the dollar and raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday fears of a
trade war had seen global investors plough $5 billion into bonds
this week while pulling $1.2 billion from gold.             
    "To see a turnaround (in prices) you need something to
ignite that turnaround," Turner said. 
    One trigger could be sharp falls on global stock markets
which could drive investors to gold, seen as a safe asset, said
Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada. Another could be a weakening
of the dollar, which Turner said he expected to see later this
year or next year.  
    Despite Trump's intervention                          , the
dollar was near one-year highs on Friday as Fed Chairman Jerome
Powell did nothing this week to counter expectations of two more
rate rises this year and said the United States was poised for
several more years of growth.              
    Meanwhile, funds and money managers have cut their net long
position in Comex gold to a 2-1/2-year low, helping drive down
prices. 
    And gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracked by
Reuters have cut their holdings by 5.5 percent, or 3.2 million
ounces, since mid-May.                              
    Gold on Thursday touched $1,211.08 an ounce, the lowest
since July last year. 
    On the technical front, support was at gold's July 2017 low
of $1,204.90 and Fibonacci resistance was at $1,234.70, analysts
at ScotiaMocatta said, adding that technical and momentum
indicators suggested prices would fall further. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 1.2 percent
at $15.44 an ounce but still down about 2 percent this week.
    Palladium        was 1.7 percent higher at $884.47 an ounce
but set for a weekly loss of around 5.5 percent.
    Platinum        had gained 2.7 percent to $826.40 an ounce
and on track to end the week broadly unchanged.

 (Reporting by Peter Hobson
Editing by Edmund Blair and Kirsten Donovan)
