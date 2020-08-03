Gold Market Report
August 3, 2020 / 3:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold soars to record high as virus fears lift safe-haven demand

Brijesh Patel

    By Brijesh Patel
    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices surged to an all-time high on
Monday as fears over an economic fallout from rising COVID-19
cases boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although gains
were capped by an uptick in the U.S. dollar.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,973.94 per ounce by 0254
GMT, after hitting a record high of $1,984.66 in early Asian
trade.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.3% to $1,992.30.
    "The sentiment across markets is deteriorating. First of
all, rising infection rates are a real concern for the globe and
a real support for gold prices. Given that, it is also driving
U.S. dollar higher," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at
CMC Markets.
    Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States
and stood at over 17.96 million globally.             
            
    Rising COVID-19 cases and simmering U.S.-China tensions have
dented hopes for a swift economic recovery, driving inflows into
safe-haven assets such as gold, which climbed 30% so far this
year.
    "Gold also saw safe-haven demand as the federal unemployment
bonus expired on Friday, which would affect U.S. consumer income
and spending and the U.S. Central Bank would thus remain
dovish," Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.
    U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was
not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill.
            
    Limiting gold's advance, the dollar index rose 0.2%       ,
having touched its lowest level since May 2018 in the last
session. A weaker dollar, also considered a rival safe haven,
makes gold cheaper for holders of others currencies.       
    China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in
nearly a decade in July, a survey showed.             
    Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to July 28.             
    Elsewhere, silver        eased 0.2% to $24.32 per ounce,
platinum        fell 0.9% to $899.04 and palladium       
dropped 1.1% to $2,068.29.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
