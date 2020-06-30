Gold Market Report
June 30, 2020 / 4:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold sprints to near 8-year top as virus fears resurge

Swati Verma, Shreyansi Singh

3 Min Read

    * U.S. gold futures surge past $1,800/oz level
    * Gold on track for third straight monthly gain
    * Platinum eyes best quarter since Sept 2012
    * Silver was on track for best quarter since end-2010
    * Palladium set for worst quarter since Sept 2011

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Swati Verma and Shreyansi Singh
    June 30 (Reuters) - Gold surged on Tuesday to its highest in
nearly 8 years as mounting fears of a resurgent coronavirus
pandemic put the precious metal on track for its biggest
quarterly gain since March 2016.
    Spot gold        jumped 0.7% to $1,784.16 per ounce by 11:18
a.m. EDT (1518 GMT). The session high was $1,785.22, its highest
since October 2012. U.S. gold futures         surged 1.2% to
$1,802.30. 
    Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives
trading at BMO, said commodity trading advisers and algorithms
were encouraged as gold headed toward highs of $1,780.
    "Bulls are delighted with what will almost certainly be a
strong close which provides the basis for a push to $1,800 in
short order."
    Gold was headed for its third straight month of gains,
driven by policy stimulus measures to support economies
decimated by the pandemic.
    "The big picture view, is that gold is in the middle of a
regime shift from a safe-haven asset to an inflation hedge
asset," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD
Securities.
    "U.S. yields have continued to grind lower and the result of
that is that real rates are printing new lows" which has boosted
the precious metal, long considered a hedge against inflation
and currency debasement.
    U.S. states have reversed re-openings and closed businesses
to combat a spike in cases.                           U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday said the outlook
for the world's biggest economy was "extraordinarily uncertain".
             
    In other metals, platinum         rose 2.2% to $823.26 an
ounce, but was looking to post its first monthly fall in three
and biggest quarterly gain since September 2012.
    Palladium        edged 0.1% higher to $1,904.93 per ounce.
The metal was set for its fourth straight monthly decline and
worst quarter since September 2011.
    Silver        climbed 1.9% to $18.19 per ounce and was on
track for best quarter since end-2010.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Swati Verma in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below