Gold Market Report
July 22, 2020 / 3:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold sprints to nine-year peak on softer dollar, stimulus bets

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Silver jumps 5%, hitting near seven-year high
    * Trump warns of worsening COVID-19 pandemic
    * Dollar nurses losses, holds near four-month low

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    July 22 (Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to
its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and
as expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit
economies lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge.
    Spot gold        was up 0.9% at $1,857.86 per ounce by 0232
GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,865.35
earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.8% to
$1,858.20.
    "The spectre of these stimulus packages has pushed investors
back into non-yielding assets like gold," said ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes.
    "The likelihood of interest rates remaining low for the
foreseeable future and the weaker U.S. dollar have really
boosted investor appetite."
    European Union leaders on Tuesday sealed a 750 billion euro
recovery plan, while White House officials and top congressional
Democrats discussed a next round of relief that would include
extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools.  
                         
    Helping bullion's rally, the dollar index        held near a
more than four-month low.       
    Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States,
with President Donald Trump warning the virus would probably get
worse before it gets better.              
    Underscoring the pandemic's impact, Japan's factory activity
contracted for a 15th straight month in July.             
    Central banks have slashed interest rates and rolled out a
wave of stimulus measures to cushion the economic damage from
the pandemic, helping gold prices surge over 22% so far this
year.
    "Gold markets continue to receive their jet fuel from two
critical ingredients: government debt and central bank
liquidity," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial
services firm AxiCorp, said in a note.
    A Reuters poll showed the metal could push towards record
highs over the next 18 months as the crisis encourages investors
to hoard it as a hedge against possible turmoil in wider
markets.            
    Silver        soared again, rising 5% to $22.40 per ounce,
its highest since October 2013.
    Palladium        fell 1.2% to $2,132.73 and platinum       
eased 0.1% to $880.60.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below