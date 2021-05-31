Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold stays above $1,900/oz after U.S. inflation data lifts appeal

By Reuters Staff

    May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm above the key
$1,900-level on Monday after U.S. consumer prices rose more than
expected in April and supported the metal as an inflation hedge.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was steady at $1,903.25 per ounce by 0036
GMT. 
    * U.S. gold futures        edged 0.1% higher to $1,907 per
ounce.
    * U.S. consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of
underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2%
target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.
            
    * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.593%
           , reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
    * The White House on Friday sent Congress a $6 trillion
budget plan that would ramp up spending on infrastructure,
education and combating climate change.             
    * Asian shares edged higher on Monday, looking to extend
their recent rally to a third week should U.S. jobs figures show
the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global
recovery on track.            
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 1,043.21
tonnes on Friday from 1,044.08 tonnes on Thursday.          
    * Physical gold demand in second-biggest bullion consumer
India was negligible last week with most jewellery stores still
shut by COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing dealers to offer steep
discounts.         
    * Japan's industrial output rose in April, helped by the
production of general purpose and electrical machinery, in a
sign manufacturers continued to benefit from a recovery in
appetite for goods in the United States and China.             
    * Palladium        fell 0.2% to $2,819.14 per ounce, silver
       gained 0.2% to $27.94 and platinum        rose 0.5% to
$1,182.74.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100  China    NBS Manufacturing PMI
1200  Germany  CPI Prelim YY
1200  Germany  HICP Prelim YY

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
