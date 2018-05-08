FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 4:29 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold stays subdued as dollar hovers near 4-month peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index marks highest since Dec 28 overnight
    * Market awaits Trump decision on Iran nuclear deal
    * Spot gold may revisit May 1 low of $1,301.51/oz -
technicals

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices remained subdued on
Tuesday as the dollar held steady near its 2018 high on the
relative strength of the U.S. economy.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,312.66 per ounce
as of 0343 GMT, after closing marginally lower in the previous
session.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were about 0.1
percent lower at $1,313.40 per ounce. 
    The dollar index        hovered near its highest level in
more than four months, backed by rising Treasury yields and
broadly strong U.S. economic data, leaving its major rivals such
as the euro struggling.       
    "The dollar is firming here in Asia which is dampening
sentiment on gold," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
    A stronger dollar makes gold and other greenback-denominated
commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "There's nothing really supporting gold here until we get to
some important levels. I think the Iran deal is probably
something that could turn things around. Oil might spike and
gold could go with it," said the trader.  
    Oil prices retreated from 3-1/2-year highs on Tuesday as
investors waited for an announcement by U.S. President Donald
Trump on whether the United States will reimpose sanctions on
Iran.                    
    As benchmark oil prices touched $70 a barrel, U.S. Federal
Reserve officials said on Monday that rising inflation and wage
pressures are not enough yet to prompt a change in the central
bank's rate outlook.             
    The market is awaiting Trump's decision on Iran and the U.S.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for a move in gold prices, the
trader said, adding that the Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers
coming out this week might be something to look at to see "if
there's more hawkishness going down to the end of the year." 
    Spot gold may revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51 per ounce
as it failed twice to break a resistance at $1,317, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said.              
    Meanwhile, silver        gained 0.2 percent to $16.47 an
ounce, while platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $909.35 an
ounce, having hit its highest since April 25 in the previous
session.
    Palladium        was 0.2 percent lower at $970 an ounce,
after hitting its highest since April 27 on Monday.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)
