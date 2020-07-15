Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,800 as virus fears, U.S.-China tensions rise

    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise to over 7-year highs
    * U.S. economy faces longer recovery from pandemic - Fed
    By Brijesh Patel
    July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday,
holding firm above the psychological $1,800 level, as worries
over surging coronavirus cases and simmering U.S.-China tensions
boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,808.61 per ounce by 0240
GMT. U.S. gold futures         eased 0.1% to $1,811.40.
    "Demand appears firm for gold on any dips to the $1,800
regions for now with investors hedging Covid-19 risks, most
especially after the renewed lockdown in California," said
Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "Although the mood on Wall Street returned to upbeat, the
record amounts of bank bad debt provisioning overnight, and
comments from the Federal Reserve, are giving bullish investors
pause for concern."
    Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States,
with many states temporarily halting their reopening of their
economies to stem the outbreak, which has infected more than 13
million people worldwide so far.                          
    Fed officials warned on Tuesday the U.S. economy faces a
longer recovery from the pandemic, and economic pain could still
worsen as cases mount.             
    Simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing also loom
large, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive
order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong and also shut
the door on "Phase 2" trade negotiations with China.
                         
    The resultant safe-haven demand helped gold maintain its
positive trajectory despite a strong rally in U.S. stocks
overnight.                 
    Reflecting increased investor interest in bullion, holdings
of SPDR Gold Trust      , rose 0.2% to 1,206.89 tonnes on
Tuesday- its highest since April 2013.          
    Investors now await the Bank of Japan's policy decision
later in the day for economic projections and any reassurances
of additional stimulus measures.             
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.3% to $1,966.71 per
ounce, platinum        gained 0.2% to $827.82 and silver       
edged 0.1% higher to $19.22.

