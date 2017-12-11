FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above 4-month low amid looming U.S. rate hike
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
December 11, 2017 / 4:36 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above 4-month low amid looming U.S. rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold still targets $1,239/oz- technicals
    * Speculators cut net longs in gold, silver in week to Dec.
5

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied above a four-month
low on Monday, but lacked upward momentum as expectations of
higher interest rates in the United States supported the dollar.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,248.06 an ounce
by 0350 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 26 at $1,243.71
on Dec. 7.    
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.1 percent higher at
$1,250.20.
    The dollar was steady in early Asian trade, buoyed by
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and expectations of higher
interest rates in the United States.        
    U.S. employment data on Friday showed jobs increased in
November, painting a portrait of a healthy economy that analysts
say does not require the kind of fiscal stimulus that President
Donald Trump is proposing, even though wage gains remain
moderate.                
    "Gold prices hovered around $1,250 per ounce as data in the
U.S. suggests the economy remains strong," ANZ analysts said in
a note.
    "Expectations for a rate hike at this week's FOMC meeting
weighed on investor appetite for gold," ANZ analysts said.
    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise benchmark
interest rates at its two-day policy meeting starting on
Tuesday, and provide outlook on further rate hikes next year.
    Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on greenback-denominated,
non-yielding gold. 
    The yellow metal has dropped over 2 percent so far this
month, mainly pressured by a stronger dollar on the back of
expectations of higher rates and progress in tax reforms in the
United States.     
    Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins, whose support was
crucial in passing the Senate tax reform bill earlier this
month, said on Sunday she has not yet decided whether she will
back the final measure negotiated by House and Senate leaders.
            
    Meanwhile, the United States, Japan and South Korea will
hold two days of missile tracking drills starting on Monday,
Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force said, as tensions rise in
the region over North Korea's fast-developing weapons
programmes.            
    Spot gold still targets $1,239 per ounce, Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao said.             
    Hedge funds and money managers sharply reduced their net
long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to
Dec. 5, U.S. data showed on Friday.        
    Meanwhile, silver        was down 0.2 percent at $15.80.
    Platinum        edged up 0.1 percent to $888.80 an ounce,
after touching its lowest since February 2016 last week, while
palladium        was 0.2 percent lower at $1,004.15.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
