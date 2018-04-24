FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after 3-day slide as dollar stabilises

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar index retreats from 3-month peak
    * U.S. 10-y Treasury yield dips from highest in 4 years
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Gold steadied after three days
of losses on Tuesday as the dollar stabilised off an earlier
three-month peak and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled,
with lower prices tempting some buyers back to the market.
    Gold has slid nearly 2 percent in the last three trading
sessions as a rally in U.S. yields towards the 3 percent mark
pushed the dollar index to its highest since mid-January, making
the metal more attractive to price-sensitive buyers.       
    It also suffers from rising yields in its own right, as
these lift the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing
assets like bullion. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,326.91 an ounce at
0930 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for June delivery were
up $4.80 an ounce at $1,328.80.
    "There are still a lot of risks out there that could flare
up at any time," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini
said. "There might be some investors who hadn't bought insurance
before who think now is a good time to get in."
    Gold is often seen as a safe store of value in times of
elevated geopolitical or financial risk. 
    It has benefited in recent weeks from concerns over the
U.S.-China trade dispute, sanctions on Russia and unrest in the
Middle East, but has been kept in check by the prospect of
further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. 
    "Based on interest rates, prices should be lower," Gambarini
said. "But there are a lot of other factors, and a lot of
tensions that have been boosting prices... we think gold will
continue to trade in this range between $1,300-1,350 depending
on what happens with those risks, and the Fed hiking rates."
    The dollar took a breather on Monday after its recent march
higher as U.S. yields retreated, while European stocks rose
another 0.2 percent.                   
    Autocatalyst metal palladium        was down another 1.1
percent at $967.47 an ounce, having plunged 5 percent on Monday
after the U.S. gave American customers of Russia's biggest
aluminium producer Rusal more time to comply with sanctions.
            
    Rusal owns a 28 percent stake in Norilsk Nickel          ,
the world's biggest palladium producer. 
    "(Palladium) has followed base metals prices on their
downward trajectory now that the United States is considering
lifting the sanctions against Rusal and probably will not impose
further sanctions against Russia," Commerzbank said in a note.
    "In response, the price gap to platinum has narrowed to $50
per troy ounce again."
    Platinum        was 0.2 percent higher at $919.20 an ounce,
while silver        was up 1 percent at $16.69 an ounce after
falling over 3 percent in the previous session.

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; additional reporting by Swati Verma
in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
