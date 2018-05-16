FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 16, 2018 / 11:31 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after biggest tumble since 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar hits 2018 peak
    * U.S. bond yields slip from highs
    * Gold fell 1.7 pct on Tuesday 
    * Technicals suggest further losses

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday
after falling to their lowest since December as the dollar
rallied to 2018 highs and U.S. bond yields sat near multi-year
peaks.
    The metal had suffered its biggest single-day loss since
November 2016 when it fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday after strong
U.S. retail sales data sent the dollar and yields soaring.
                   
    Gold's declines were accelerated by technical selling as it
crashed below its 200-day moving average and the psychologically
significant $1,300-an-ounce mark.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,289.86 an ounce by 1417 GMT,
having gone as low as $1,286.20, its weakest since Dec. 27.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were 0.1 percent
down at $1,289.20.
    "Rising U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar were factors
behind gold's decline below the $1,300 level, said National
Australia Bank economist John Sharma. 
    "The slight pick-up suggests there might have been some
opportunistic buying on the part of investors." 
    A stronger dollar hurts gold by making it more expensive for
holders of other currencies, while higher bond yields make
non-yielding bullion less attractive to investors. 
    The strong U.S. retail data also suggested that the Federal
Reserve will be confident about raising U.S. interest rates.
That is bad for gold because higher rates push up bond yields
and tend to boost the dollar. 
    Gold is likely to fall to $1,275 by the end of June and
$1,250 by the end of the year as U.S. yields and the dollar
strengthen, said ABN AMRO analyst Georgette Boele. That is below
the $1,310-$1,360 range gold has inhabited since January.
    "It held up for so long on such a high level. Now you are
below $1,300 and the 200-day moving average; people who hold
long positions are a little bit nervous," she said.   
    Technical and momentum indicators suggested that gold could
fall to about $1,278, ScotiaMocatta analysts said. Fibonacci
support for the metal was at $1,287, they added.
    Gold is traditionally used as a safe place to park assets
during times of uncertainty, but investors largely disregarded
news that North Korea could reconsider attending a planned
summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump next
month.             
    "There are lot of geopolitical risks, but people are just
used to it. Therefore it has not become a big driver for gold,"
said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4 percent
at $16.30 an ounce after falling 1.6 percent on Tuesday.
    Platinum        eased by 0.2 percent to $891.40 and
palladium        gained 0.3 percent to $984.97.
    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Eileen Soreng in
Bengaluru
Editing by Jane Merriman and David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.