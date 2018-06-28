FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
June 28, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after hitting six-month low as trade fears boost dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Platinum hits fresh 2-1/2 year low
    * U.S. rate hike prospects also weighing on gold

 (Updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied after falling to
its lowest in more than six months on Thursday as mounting
pressure from a U.S.-driven trade dispute propelled the dollar
to near a one-year high and led investors to dump equities.
    Global equities slipped to their lowest in almost three
months, buffeted again after U.S. President Donald Trump
outlined plans to clamp down on Chinese acquisitions of
sensitive American technologies.            
    The trade tensions pushed the dollar        to test a
one-year high against a currency basket, before fizzling out as
rising inflation in some German regions prompted traders to buy
the euro.       
    A strong dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for non
U.S. investors and while falling equities, seen as risky assets,
usually help safe-haven gold, they have failed to do so this
time.
    "There is some safe-haven demand going into gold but not as
much as is going elsewhere, like the dollar or treasuries or
safe-haven currencies like the franc," said Capital Economics
analyst Simona Gambarini.
    Spot gold        edged up 0.1 percent to $1,253.10 an ounce
at 1358 GMT. Earlier, it touched $1,248.21, its lowest since
mid-December.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery dropped 0.2
percent to $1,254.20 an ounce.
    Investors are positioning for a potentially fraught meeting
of European Union leaders to discuss issues such as migration,
Brexit and trade. They are also looking for indications on the
survival prospects for the fractious new German coalition. 
    "Nowadays, there is no safe-haven appeal for gold, people
are tracking other assets as safe havens," said Hareesh V, head
of commodity research, Geojit Financial Services.
    In a nod to dollar bulls, Boston Federal Reserve President
Eric Rosengren on Wednesday said the central bank should
continue to raise interest rates gradually to lower the risk of
a major policy error.                           
    "Only a weaker dollar would bring the shine back for (gold).
The dollar index's strength is mainly powered by hopes for
higher rates and rising yields and there seems to be no change
in this any time soon," said ThinkMarkets.com in a note. 
    Indicating falling demand for gold, holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, dropped 0.36 percent to 821.69 tonnes on Wednesday.
         
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was 0.3 percent
higher at $16.10 an ounce. In the prior session, it touched its
lowest since mid-December at $15.94.
    Palladium        slipped 0.6 percent to $947.60 an ounce.
    Platinum        fell 0.7 percent to $850.00 per ounce,
having touched $845.50, its lowest since late January 2016. 

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; editing
by David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.