PRECIOUS-Gold steadies ahead of bumper week for central bank news
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
#Gold Market Report
October 30, 2017 / 2:47 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies ahead of bumper week for central bank news

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. Fed, Bank of England, Bank of Japan meet this week
    * Trump to name Fed chair, with Powell tipped for post
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday ahead of
a series of central bank meetings and President Donald Trump's
expected announcement of the next Federal Reserve chair.
    The U.S. central bank kicks off a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, while the Bank of Japan and Bank of England also meet
this week over interest rate policy.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Tighter U.S.
policy also boosts the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
    Spot gold        was at $1,272.30 an ounce at 1430 GMT,
little changed from its late Friday level but well off that
session's three-week low of $1,263.35. U.S. gold futures       
for December delivery were up 0.1 percent at $1,273.10 an ounce.
    The metal is facing a slew of potential risks this week,
including the U.S. monetary policy meeting and Fed chair
announcement, closely watched payrolls data on Friday and
ongoing unrest over Spain's Catalonia region.
    While the dollar index        has taken a step lower on
Monday, it remains close to its highest since mid July.         
    "It's tough to short this market with the current
geo-political situation," Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS,
said. "This week apart from the non-farm payrolls, we also
should hear from Trump about the Fed head." 
    "The stronger U.S. dollar keeps gold under pressure, and the
geopolitical situation keeps gold bid so (it will be at)
$1,270-1,280 until some news comes out this week."
    Fed governor Jerome Powell, considered a moderate, is widely
tipped to take over from Janet Yellen when she steps down as Fed
chair in February.                 
    Trump has said he has been considering both Powell and
Stanford University economist John Taylor for the post and has
also not ruled out re-nominating Yellen. 
    "The front end of the U.S. rates curve doesn't seem to have
priced in a Taylor Rule Fed ... which means that a surprise
would send yields and the dollar higher, and risk assets down,"
SG Forex said in a note on Monday.
    "The market thinks Jerome Powell, more neutral in the
market's mind, is more likely."
    Speculators cut their bullish COMEX gold bets by 1,968
contracts to 173,043 contracts, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday, taking them to their
lowest since early August.               
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.6
percent at $16.61 an ounce. Platinum        was 0.2 percent
lower at $912.75 an ounce, while palladium        was up 0.2
percent at $967.70.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Louise Heavens/Edmund Blair/Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
