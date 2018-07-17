FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 4:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies amid firm dollar ahead of Fed speech

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold expected to break support at $1,237/oz-
technicals
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.15 pct on Monday

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar remained largely unchanged ahead of
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first
congressional testimony.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,241.20 an ounce at
0420 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for August delivery
were up 0.1 percent at $1,241.60 an ounce. 
    The dollar index was steady against major peers on Tuesday,
as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's
first congressional testimony for any clues on the pace of U.S.
interest rate rises.       
    Fed's Powell takes his upbeat view of the U.S. economy to
Capitol Hill on Tuesday, with markets and many of his colleagues
expecting two more interest rate increases this year amid a
continued economic expansion.             
    Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar, in which the
metal it is priced.
    Meanwhile, Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday, weighed by a
sharp decline in crude oil prices. Brent crude futures shed over
4 percent on Monday as concerns over supply outages eased, but
prices recovered after more oil workers went on strike in Norway
threatening further disruptions.                  
    "Investor appetite for gold is not very strong at the
moment. I think that it is going to be trading sideways for a
long time," said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China's biggest
gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold. 
    "We've also noticed that Chinese gold ETF liquidity has
dropped a lot these days so that means people do not see any
major breakthrough in either direction," Xu said.
    Demand for gold in top consumer China has been weak as an
ongoing trade war with United States had weakened the local
currency and affected investor sentiment, with prospects of pick
up further dented after data showed slowing growth in the
economy.             
    Escalating and sustained trade conflicts following U.S.
tariff actions threaten to derail economic recovery and depress
medium-term growth prospects, the International Monetary Fund
warned on Monday.                
   "If China is slowing down, there will be consequences to
global commodity consumption and that's going to drag gold down
as well," Xu said.
    Spot gold is expected to break a support at $1,237 per ounce
and fall to the next support at $1,226, Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao said.             
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15 percent to 794.01
tonnes on Monday.             
    Silver        was up about 0.2 percent at $15.76 an ounce.
    Platinum        climbed 0.6 percent at $826.75 an ounce,
while palladium        rose 0.6 percent to $922.72.    

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford; Editing by Sunil Nair)
