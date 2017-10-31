FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar dips, central banks in focus
#Gold Market Report
October 31, 2017 / 9:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar dips, central banks in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar slips s Russia probe turns investors cautious
    * Spot gold on track for second monthly decline
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds details/quote; changes dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday amid a
slightly weaker dollar, but the precious metal remained largely
in a holding pattern as investors awaited central bank meetings,
U.S. payrolls data and the announcement of the next Federal
Reserve chair.
    The dollar touched an 11-day low versus the yen on investor
caution over political turmoil in the White House, with the
Japanese currency showing little reaction after the Bank of
Japan kept its monetary policy steady as widely expected.       
    The U.S. Federal Reserve will begin a two-day policy meeting
later this session, and U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to
pick Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the U.S.
central bank on Thursday.              
    Powell is seen as more dovish than other contenders for the
post like Stanford University economist John Taylor.
    "With Powell being a dove it kind of keeps the status quo,
so we still see the dollar going higher from here, but in a
gradual fashion. That's likely to be a source of modest downward
pressure for gold," said Martin Arnold, commodity strategist at
ETF Securities.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,275.69 per ounce
at 0926 GMT. It has shed about 0.3 percent so far in October, in
what could be its second straight monthly decline. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery dipped 0.1
percent to $1,276.60. 
    Ongoing political unrest in Catalonia was also in focus for
gold, seen as a safe haven asset, along with U.S. payrolls data
on Friday and a Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday.
    "The market is catching its breath for what will be a very
data-heavy second half of the week," said Jeffrey Halley, a
senior market analyst with OANDA.
    "Gold itself appears to have lost any risk-aversion premium
for now and is thus completely at the mercy of the nuances of
the U.S. bond and stock market, and by default the U.S. dollar,"
he added.   
    Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the
2016 U.S. election charged Trump's former campaign manager, Paul
Manafort, and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering on
Monday.
    The news has pressured the dollar, but global stock markets
continued their ascent on Tuesday to near a whisker of their
all-time highs, indicating investors continue to favour assets
perceived as risky versus safe-haven gold.
    Among other precious metals, silver        edged up 0.1
percent at $16.86 an ounce. Platinum        gained 0.1 percent
to $919 an ounce, while palladium        climbed 0.9 percent to
$972.60 an ounce.    
    

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru,
editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
