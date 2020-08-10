Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar extends rally; U.S.-China ties in focus

    By Nakul Iyer
    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Monday, having retreated sharply from a record peak in the last
session, as the dollar made further gains with investors keeping
a cautious eye on the U.S.-China spat ahead of key trade talks
on Aug. 15.
    Spot gold        was steady at $2,033.61 per ounce by 0925
GMT. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.76 % to $2,043.50.    
    Gold hit a record high of $2,072.50 on Friday but pulled
back as much as 2%, hurt by a bounce in the dollar after data
showed the U.S. economy added 1.763 million jobs in July.       
            
    "We're seeing a little bit of a top (in gold) in the short
to medium term and because of the rebound of the dollar, we
could see a little bit of a drift lower over the course of the
next few days" said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets UK.
    While gold could decline further towards $2,000 or lower as
investors book profits, bullion hasn't lost its lustre, he
added. 
    The dollar has, on occasion, been the favoured refuge amid
escalations between Washington and Beijing, and was up in early
London trading, with investors also focusing on fiscal stimulus
in the U.S. ahead of key trade talks on Aug. 15.       
    Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump took steps to ban two
popular Chinese apps, prompting a warning from China that
Washington would have to "bear the consequences".       
                         
    Unprecedented global stimulus due to the COVID-19 pandemic
and resultant expectations of currency debasement and inflation
have buoyed gold's appeal as an insurance, driving it 34% higher
so far this year.             
    "As long as the price remains above $2,000, the bullish
momentum can continue, as the hunger for gold is still at its
peak," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a
note.             
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $28.32 per ounce, platinum       
gained 1.2% to $973.01 per ounce and palladium        was also
up by 0.3% at $2,182.70 per ounce. 

