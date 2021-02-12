Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar pauses; platinum set for over 10% weekly gain

By Eileen Soreng

    * Platinum likely to see some consolidation - analyst
    * Dollar set for its biggest weekly fall in eight weeks
    * Silver to benefit from industrial demand recovery -
analysts

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold recovered earlier losses to steady
on Friday as the dollar pulled back from session highs, while
platinum was headed for its biggest weekly rise since March 2020
on expectations for a revival in auto sector demand. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,826.41 per ounce by 1604
GMT, off an earlier low of $1,809.70. U.S. gold futures       
were also up 0.1% at $1,828.30. 
    The macro backdrop remains supportive, with gold prices
"likely to resume their uptrend in coming weeks given our
expectations for the dollar to weaken further alongside real
yields remaining low or negative," said Standard Chartered
analyst Suki Cooper. 
    While gold initially dipped due to a bounce in the dollar,
"market focus remains on the size and timing of the U.S. fiscal
stimulus, inflation expectations and progress of the vaccine
roll-out," she added. 
    The dollar pared gains after an initial bounce, and was set
for its biggest weekly loss in eight.       
    Gold was also headed for its first weekly gain in three,
helped by expectations for a $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus
relief package, given its status as a hedge against inflation
likely spurred by widespread stimulus.                          
    Spot platinum        rose 0.7% to $1,243.49 per ounce after
jumping as high as $1,268.88 on Thursday, en route to an over
10% weekly rise. Palladium        gained 1.1% to $2,368.91 per
ounce. 
   Both metals are used by automakers in catalytic converters to
clean car exhaust fumes.
    While platinum is likely to end the year with a deficit, the
pace of investment demand seen over the last few weeks is
unlikely to remain, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at
TD Securities.
    "We'll probably see platinum prices consolidate here for the
time being," he said.   
    Silver        rose 1.5% to $27.34 per ounce. Silver has seen
an influx of fresh interest following a brief spike in spot
prices triggered by a retail frenzy last week. Analysts are also
betting on further gains this year from industrial demand.
                      .

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan
Harvey)
