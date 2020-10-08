Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as election uncertainty offsets higher dollar, equities

By Arundhati Sarkar

0 Min Read

    * World stocks index set for 1-month high
    * Gold going to be volatile over the next few months
-analyst
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
here

 (Updates prices)
    By Arundhati Sarkar
    Oct 8 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Thursday as uncertainty
surrounding the U.S. presidential elections and bets that fresh
stimulus would drive inflation offset downward pressure on
bullion from a higher dollar and improved appetite for riskier
assets.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,889.21 per ounce
by 11:18 am EDT (1518 GMT) flipping back and forth between
positive and negative territory. U.S. gold futures         rose
0.2% to $1,893.70.
    While there is a "pretty robust increase in risk appetite,"
with a higher dollar also weighing, inflation expectations are
keeping gold supported, said Bart Melek, head of commodity
strategies at TD Securities. 
    "We're not saying that there's going to be an inflation
problem right away, but the concern is that if the policies
continue and are repeated post election, then we would likely
see both a lower dollar and real rates that will likely move
lower."
    World shares headed for a one-month high as hopes for more
stimulus offset Europe's rising numbers of coronavirus cases and
lockdowns, in turn capping bullion's advance.            
    A higher dollar too kept gold in check.       
    But, gold was still up 24% so far this year, boosted by
unprecedented government and central bank stimulus worldwide to
revive economies as it is viewed as a hedge against inflation
and a safe refuge during economic and politic uncertainties.
    "It's (gold) going to move higher, it's going to be
volatile. That's going to be true for the next month going into
the election, it's going to be true for the two months after the
election," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM
Group.
    Among other metals, silver        gained 0.3% to $23.92 per
ounce. Platinum        rose 0.3% to $866.95 per ounce, while
palladium        was 0.9% higher at $2,373.21.

 (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up