Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as fresh lockdowns offset firm dollar

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Fresh lockdown worries dent equities
    * Gold fell more than 3% on Monday
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
here

 (Adds comments, details, and updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied in a tight range on
Tuesday, as worries over rising COVID-19 cases across Europe
countered pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar ahead of key
speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers this week.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,914.28 per ounce by 0431
GMT, after dropping more than 3% to at $1,882.70, its lowest
level since Aug. 12 on Monday.
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.5% to $1,919.70 on
Tuesday.
    Earlier in the day, a firmer U.S. dollar dented gold's
appeal, with the dollar index        holding on to overnight
gains against its rivals. A firmer dollar makes bullion more
expensive for holders of other currencies.                    
    "Gold is now more sensitive to the U.S. dollar rather than
any other factors," said Margaret Yang, a strategist with
DailyFx, which covers currency, commodity and index.
    But offering support to gold were concerns about fresh
lockdowns in Europe, which has reported a surge in virus cases.
Doubts about a swift economic recovery also kept investors away
from riskier assets.            
    "In the near-term, gold may struggle to hold gains above
$1,900 ... In the event that it breaks down $1,900 it may open
more room to the downside towards maybe $1,870," she added.
    Investors are now eyeing speeches by Fed committee members,
including Chairman Jerome Powell, who will appear before
Congressional committees this week.             
    "Central banks would continue to have major concerns about
economic growth," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at
Phillip Futures, said in a note. 
    "Ultra-low yields and negative real interest rates will
remain as they are now for much longer, this should provide
support for the gold prices in the longer term."
    Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion. Gold, which has risen nearly 26%
this year, is also widely viewed as a hedge against inflation
and currency debasement.
    Elsewhere, silver        was flat at $24.73 per ounce,
platinum        was up 1.2% at $891.75 and palladium        rose
0.9% to $2,293.71.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up