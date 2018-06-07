FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as investors keep wary eye on Fed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Weaker dollar supports gold
    * Fed meets on June 12-13
    * Market awaits clues on U.S. rate rises
    * Silver breaks above 200-day moving average

 (Updates prices, adds U.S. jobless claims)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - A weaker dollar helped gold
prices to edge higher on Thursday, but gains were limited as the
market waited for clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate rises
from a meeting of the Federal Reserve next week. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,297.24 an ounce by
1407 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for August delivery
were flat at $1,301.30.
    "The rise in prices is due to the dollar," said Capital
Economics analyst Simona Gambarini.              
    A weaker dollar is good for gold because it makes the metal
cheaper for buyers using other currencies and can fuel demand. 
    However, Gambarini said investors were in wait-and-see mode
ahead of the Fed meeting on June 12-13, when they expect both a
rate rise and signals on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
    Interest rates are important for gold because higher rates
tend to boost the dollar and also push up bond yields, reducing
the appeal of non-yielding bullion.             
    Expectations that the Fed will push ahead with several rate
hikes this year were fuelled on Thursday by U.S. data showing an
unexpected fall in applications for unemployment benefits.             
    Gold fell from near 1-1/2 year highs around $1,350 an ounce
in mid-April to below $1,300 last month as the dollar
strengthened to 2018 highs, but prices steadied after the rally
faltered.        
    As well as the Fed meeting, investors were looking ahead to
a summit between the leaders of the United States and North
Korea on June 12 and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on
June 14.
    Both events could affect gold. 
    Tensions over Korea have supported gold, increasing demand
for an asset viewed as a safe place to invest in times of
geopolitical uncertainty.
    Markets are meanwhile betting the ECB will signal a winding
down of its vast bond-buying programme, boosting the euro.
                                      
    From a technical viewpoint, Commerzbank analysts said gold
prices were more likely to fall than to rise if it was unable to
move above its 200-day moving average around $1,308. 
    Fibonacci technical support was at $1,286, said analysts at
ScotiaMocatta.  
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 1 percent at
$16.81 an ounce after rising to its highest since April 24.
    Silver broke above its 100-day moving average on Wednesday
and its 200-day moving average on Thursday, improving its
technical outlook and triggering buying. 
    Commerzbank said the moves higher suggest a recovery towards
$17.50-$17.74.    
    Platinum        was down 0.5 percent at $898.25 an ounce,
while palladium        gained 0.4 percent to $1,020.50 after
breaking above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages on
Wednesday. 

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman/David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
