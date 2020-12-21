Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as new coronavirus strain rattles markets

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Silver touches a more than 3-month peak
    * Dollar hits over one-week high, off multi-year lows
    * European shares fall as new COVID strain shuts Britain
    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday as fears
of a new coronavirus strain roiled markets and investors opted
for the dollar, with the metal gaining some support from a U.S.
economic stimulus deal.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,881.40 per ounce
by 1543 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at
$1,906.46. U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,888.70.
    "Gold market traders in general are looking at the Senate in
the U.S. and it is a foregone conclusion that this stimulus deal
that went through last night is going to pass this afternoon,"
said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
    "Gold will trade higher as the week goes on, but today I
think traders are getting their heads around the UK strain." 
    Bullion had jumped more than 1% earlier in the session,
helped by reports that U.S. congressional leaders reached
agreement on a $900 billion package.              
    But it later fell as much as 1.3% as the dollar index       
rebounded off multi-year lows to a more than one-week high as
fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain dragged the
pound and euro down.                     
    News of the strain also dented risk sentiment, leading to a
slump in European equities and U.S. stocks opening lower.       
    
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, has risen about
24% this year amid the massive stimulus unleashed globally.
    "The U.S. fiscal package is supporting inflation
expectations. As a result, the yield of the 10-year U.S. Tips
has fallen to the lowest level since September. Falling real
rates are positive for gold," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo
said.
    In other metals, silver        was up 1.8% at $26.22 an
ounce, having hit its highest since Sept. 16 at $27.38 earlier
in the session. 
    Palladium        fell 2.4% to $2,303.30 and platinum       
dipped 3.8% to $996.96.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith)
