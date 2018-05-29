FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as political turmoil in Italy rocks financial markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates prices)
    * Markets fear a snap Italian election will be referendum on
EU
    * Euro near 6-1/2-month lows, Italian shares slump 2.6
percent

    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday as
traders weighed a buoyant dollar against a deepening political
crisis in Italy that provoked a second day of heavy selling on
European financial markets.
    Italy's president set the country on a path to early
elections on Monday, appointing a former International Monetary
Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of
planning for snap polls and passing the next budget.
    Investors fear repeat elections - which could take place as
soon as August - might serve as a quasi-referendum on Italy's
role in the European Union and euro zone and strengthen the
country's eurosceptic parties even further. 
    Gold, seen as a safe have, often gains from political
turmoil.
    But keeping the metal's upside in check, the events in Italy
pushed the dollar to a 10-month high versus the euro, making
dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.
    Spot gold        was 0.1 percent lower at $1,295.58 per
ounce at 1410 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June
delivery fell 0.7 percent to $1,295.30.
    "Gold is struggling to go anywhere right now, the European 
situation is quite serious and the market is certainly running
scared. On the back of that we would have expected to see gold
higher, but it is being kept back by dollar strength," said Ole
Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
    Short-dated Italian bond yields, a gauge of political risk,
soared to their highest since late 2013 in their biggest move in
26 years, weighing on gold, which is a non-yielding asset.
    Elsewhere, markets are awaiting U.S. inflation data due this
week that could provide clues to future interest rate increases
ahead of the June Federal Reserve policy meeting. 
    The U.S. currency is heading for its biggest monthly gain in
1-1/2 years       . 
    "Beyond politics, we still see the U.S. rate cycle and U.S.
dollar in the driving seat for gold. This should keep a lid on
prices for now and supports our short-term neutral view," Julius
Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note.
    Adding to the uncertainty in Europe, Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy will face a vote of confidence on Friday.
    On the Asian geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump
and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed North Korea by
telephone on Monday and confirmed they would meet before an
expected U.S.-North Korea summit.                          
    Spot silver        was down 0.5 percent at $16.40 an ounce.
    Platinum        was up 0.5 percent at $905.60 an ounce and
palladium        was up 0.1 percent at $986.97 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Alexandra Hudson)
