June 20, 2018 / 4:20 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as soaring dollar offset by global trade woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar perched at 11-mnth high 
    * Platinum hits its lowest in 2-1/2 years on trade tensions

 (Recasts, updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near a six month
low on Wednesday as a dollar rally to 11 month peaks was offset
by festering global trade tensions, while platinum hit a 2-1/2
year trough.
    Trade tensions between the United States and China are
showing no signs of easing. On Tuesday, a White House trade
adviser said that Beijing has underestimated the U.S.
president's resolve to impose more tariffs. 
    This was after Washington threatened on Monday to impose a
10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods after Beijing
decided to raise tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods in
response to similar tariffs on Chinese goods announced Friday.
    Gold, seen as a safe haven asset, usually gains from
geopolitical or economic tensions, but has struggled this time
around because the dollar has risen strongly, making
dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.
    "Gold is not in a good position with the (Federal Reserve)
hiking (rates) and the dollar strengthening, but the reason it
hasn't fallen as much as you'd expect is that safe haven demand
has sustained the price," said Capital Economics analyst Simona
Gambarini.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,273.81 an ounce, as of 1230
GMT. The metal fell to its lowest since Dec. 22 at $1,270 an
ounce on Tuesday.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.2
percent at $1,276.10 per ounce.
    In the wider markets, equities stabilised after Tuesday’s
plunge on U.S.-China trade war woes, with signs of Chinese
market support and speculation about some monetary policy easing
there helping a rebound in Shanghai.            
    Rising equities tend to indicate more appetite for riskier
investments and can weigh on safe havens like gold.
    Platinum        declined 0.5 percent to $862.90 an ounce.
Earlier in the session, it touched $854.50, its lowest since
February 3, 2016.
    Julius Baer said in a note that platinum remains under
pressure from trade tensions and related fears of a slowdown in
global growth, but added it does not see further downside at
these levels. 
    "Platinum still suffers from the diesel emission scandal and
faces a depreciating South African rand, which lowers
dollar-denominated costs (for) South African producers. While
the market should remain well supplied against this backdrop, we
believe this is reflected in extremely negative sentiment in the
futures market. Hence, we maintain a neutral view."
    Silver        dipped 0.2 percent at $16.25 an ounce, having
a one month low of $16.21 hit in the previous session. 
Palladium        was flat at $966.68, having hit a one month low
of $963.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle and Louise Heavens)
