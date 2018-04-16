FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as Syria strike fears fade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Risk assets slip as investors reassess Syria strikes
    * Palladium steadies after near 10 pct rise last week
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday,
surrendering gains made in earlier trade on the back on this
weekend's air strikes on Syria, as financial markets wagered the
latest U.S.-led intervention would not escalate into a wider
conflict.
    A retreat in the dollar kept the metal firmly underpinned,
however. Prices have trended sideways since January, buoyed by
geopolitical worries but capped by expectations for further U.S.
interest rate hikes and strong technical resistance at
$1,360-$1,365 an ounce, their January, February and April highs.
    Spot gold        was at $1,344.34 an ounce at 0930 GMT,
little changed from late on Friday but off an earlier peak of
$1,348.69. U.S. gold futures         were 0.1 percent lower at
$1,346.80 an ounce. 
    Forces from the United States, Britain and France pounded
Syria with air strikes early on Saturday, hitting three of
Syria's main chemical weapons facilities.             
    However, investors shed safe-haven assets and oil prices
plummeted on Monday on expectations the attacks would not mark
the start of greater Western involvement in the conflict.
           
    "Some of the risk (premium) has come down following the air
strikes," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said. "Some
market participants were thinking that maybe there could be an
escalation of the tensions, but that has not happened and
therefore prices have come down a bit."
    "If you consider that the Fed is tightening we should see
lower gold prices. Instead, they have been moving sideways," she
said. "There is certainly some risk premium incorporated into
prices ... but there is no trigger for higher prices at the
moment."    
    Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold
contracts by 363 contracts to 138,212 contracts in the week to
April 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed on Friday.        
    Gold remains under pressure, however, after failing to break
through chart resistance last week, dealers said. 
    "On Wednesday we had that breakout above $1,360 and it just
went nowhere afterwards. That was really, really disappointing,"
ING analyst Oliver Nugent said. "The money is just waiting on
the sidelines."
    Dealers trimmed their short positions in silver by 3,187
contracts to 36,417 contracts, the CFTC data showed.
    Silver        was down 0.1 percent at $16.61 an ounce, while
platinum        was flat at $927.30 an ounce. 
    Palladium        was 0.2 percent higher at $988.70 an ounce
after hitting a three-week high of $990.50 on Friday. 
    Prices rose 9.6 percent last week, their biggest weekly gain
in more than a year, as concerns that supply from number one
producer Russia could be disrupted by U.S. sanctions fed into a
strong technical rebound following the metal's 20 percent fall
from its January record high

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Additional reporting by Swati Verma
in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
