PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as U.S. stimulus bets outweigh vaccine hopes

By Nakul Iyer

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday as grim
U.S. jobs data bolstered hopes for more fiscal stimulus,
although optimism around coronavirus vaccine rollouts kept gains
in check. 
    Spot gold prices        were steady at $1,837.04 per ounce
by 0320 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were little changed
at $1,840.80. 
    "Softer jobs growth and tighter social mobility restrictions
ostensibly lower the hurdle for a policy response from (U.S.)
Congress," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
financial services firm Axi.
    Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added the fewest
workers in six months in November.                         
    Talks aimed at reaching a fresh pandemic relief package
gathered momentum on Friday, as a bipartisan group of U.S.
lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a new $908
billion bill.             
    While the gold market might be disappointed with the size of
the stimulus package, markets will likely take support from the
bipartisan nature of the deal that suggests further compromise
in the U.S Congress ahead, Innes said.
    Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises
the prospect of inflation, against which bullion is used as a
hedge.
    Raising geopolitical uncertainty, the United States is
preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese
officials, according to sources familiar with the matter.
            
    However, gold's gains were capped as Britain prepared to
become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech
COVID-19 vaccine this week.              
    Although the vaccine news is perceived to be bearish for
gold, it is not going to stop governments from pursuing easier
monetary and fiscal policies, said ED&F Man Capital Markets
analyst Edward Meir in a note.
    Silver        fell 0.6% to $24.03 per ounce and platinum
       slipped 1.9% to $1,034.29, while palladium        gained
0.3% to $2,350.49.  

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
