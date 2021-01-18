Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as U.S. stimulus prospects offset firm dollar

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar index at four-week high
    * U.S. dollar and yields may be new safe havens - analyst
    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied after dropping to
their lowest in 1-1/2 months on Monday, as prospects of a
massive U.S. coronavirus relief aid outweighed a stronger dollar
and lifted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,826.79 per ounce by 0349
GMT, after having dropped to their lowest since Dec. 2, 2020 at
$1,809.90 earlier in the session.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.2% to $1,826.60.    
    "The gold market remains relatively supported at these
levels, as the current run of the U.S. dollar has more to do
with safe haven, rather than a discernible pivot to a stronger
dollar," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
Axi.
    Earlier in the session, the U.S. dollar        held near a
four-week peak against rival currencies, making gold expensive
for holders of other currencies.       
    "The U.S. stimulus (plan) is quite large, we're going to get
around 1.9 trillion or 1.5 trillion, and either scenario is good
for gold," Innes said.
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden last week unveiled a $1.9
trillion stimulus package proposal to jump-start the economy and
said he wants 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots during his
first 100 days in office.             
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely from large stimulus.
    "The U.S. dollar and yields may be the new safe havens
rather than precious metals and would weigh on prices in the
short term," Phillip Futures said in a note.
    "Our market view remain bullish for the long term as the
U.S. dollar is expected to remain structurally weak in the long
term."       
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.3% to
$24.81 an ounce. Platinum        rose 0.5% to $1,078.59, while
palladium        gained 0.1% to $2,385.29.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
