PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as virus spike hits equities; firm dollar caps gains

    * World stocks drop to an over one-week low
    * Gold losing out safe-haven appeal to dollar
    June 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Thursday as a
spike in coronavirus cases dented demand for riskier assets
though gains were capped by rival safe haven buying of the
dollar.  
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,762.21 per ounce at 1114
GMT, trading below its highest since October 2012 at $1,779.06,
hit on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2% to
$1,772.20.
    World stocks spluttered to their lowest level in over a
week, as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and an IMF warning of
a nearly 5% plunge in the global economy this year hit the bulls
again.                               
    While negativity in the stock markets is propping up gold,
"markets are very averse to the re-introduction of lockdowns but
whenever we see these kind of movements, it does tend to favour
the dollar," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
    The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday as rising trade
tensions coupled with fears of a second wave of coronavirus
fuelled demand for the safe-haven currency.       
    The surge in coronavirus infections has kept investors on
tenterhooks with Australia and three U.S. states reporting a
spike in cases, as well as in Brazil, Latin America and India,
the world's second biggest bullion consumer.
                        
    The U.S. imposed tariffs on $3.1 billion worth of European
goods including black olives, beer and gin.               
    "The fact that gold has come under slight pressure
nonetheless could be a sign of renewed forced selling to
generate liquidity, as has often happened during phases of risk
aversion in the past three months," Commerzbank said in a note.
    "What is more, it is noticeable that falls in the gold price
are still being viewed by investors as buying opportunities...
we therefore regard the latest weakness in the gold price as
temporary and envisage new highs in the near future."
    In other precious metals, palladium        was steady at
$1,864.33 per ounce, platinum        gained 0.6% to $804.76 and
silver        rose 0.1% to $17.54 per ounce.

