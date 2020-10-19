Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies at $1,900 as U.S. stimulus hopes support

By Eileen Soreng

    * Pelosi optimistic of U.S. fiscal aid before elections
 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - A firmer dollar held back gold near the
$1,900 per ounce psychological level on Monday even as U.S.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised hopes for a coronavirus relief
package before the presidential election.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,900.79 per ounce by 0345
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at $1,903.40.
    "We expect gold to trade cautiously around $1,900 level for
now, the game changer being whether we can get (U.S) fiscal
stimulus in the next 48 hours," said Howie Lee, an economist at
OCBC Bank.
    Pelosi said on Sunday that differences remained with the
Trump administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief
package but that she was optimistic legislation could be pushed
through before Election Day.             
    However, Pelosi acknowledged an agreement would have to come
within 48 hours for that to happen. 
    Gold, widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement, has risen about 25% this year as
governments and central banks unleashed a wave of stimulus
measures to limit economic damage from the pandemic. 
    "The bigger buyers are going to remain buyers on the dips
because gold is going to hold its value because of all the
stimulus coming," said Stephen Innes, chief global market
strategist at Axi.
    The dollar held on to gains supported by investor worries
about the looming U.S. election, while Asian markets rose on
optimism around a vaccine and U.S. aid.                   
    Adding to uncertainties of a global economic recovery was
the worldwide coronavirus cases rising by more than 400,000 for
the first time on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of
Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak.
            
    Silver        fell 0.1% to $24.15 per ounce, while platinum
       rose 0.6% to $865.22 and palladium        was up 0.5% at
$2,342.53. 


 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
