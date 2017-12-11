FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,250/oz ahead of Fed meeting
#Gold Market Report
December 11, 2017 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,250/oz ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Markets gear up for Fed policy meeting this week
    * Money managers cut net gold, silver long positions
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold steadied below $1,250 an
ounce on Monday after its biggest weekly drop in more than six
months, with moves muted ahead of an expected interest rate hike
from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
    Spot gold        was at $1,247.48 an ounce at 1440 GMT,
little changed from late on Friday, while U.S. gold futures
       for February delivery were up $1.30 an ounce at
$1,249.70. Spot prices fell 2.5 percent last week, their biggest
weekly drop since May. 
    The Fed is widely tipped to lift rates at its two-day policy
meeting ending Wednesday, but its accompanying statement will be
closely watched for any surprises. 
    The bank is expected to increase rates another two or three
times in 2018, but still-sluggish inflation and wage growth has
raised question marks over that view.    
    "The FOMC's policy statement, Fed Chair Yellen's final press
conference in charge, and the update to the summary of economic
projections will be closely parsed for signs the Fed's
longer-term intentions," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler
said.
    "Though we expect few major changes to Fed policy until new
Fed Chair Powell takes office, dovish language or any caution on
the future pace of interest rate hikes ... would give some
support to gold by weakening the dollar and lowering Treasury
yields."
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    In the wider markets, world stocks rose and equity
volatility neared a record low ahead of a raft of central bank
rate decisions, while newly launched bitcoin futures shot above
$18,000.            
    Hedge funds and money managers sharply reduced their net
long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to
Dec. 5, U.S. data showed on Friday.        
    Net positions in silver fell by the largest amount on
record, by 34,915 contracts, Societe Generale said in a report.
    "Financial investors were downright fleeing from silver,"
Commerzbank said in a note. "The silver price has suffered
disproportionate losses since mid-November, as is also reflected
in the gold/silver ratio, which climbed last week to over 79."
    Silver        was down 0.4 percent at $15.77 an ounce.
    Platinum        was down 0.1 percent at $886.40 an ounce,
after touching its lowest since February 2016 last week.
Palladium        was 0.2 percent lower at $1,004.10 an ounce.

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
Louise Heavens and David Evans)

