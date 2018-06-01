FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,300/oz ahead of U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Italian coalition deal takes pressure off stocks, euro
    * Platinum on track for 1.5-percent weekly gain
    * GRAPHIC - 2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline to LONDON)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Gold steadied just below $1,300
an ounce on Friday ahead of U.S. employment data as investors
watch for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rate policy.
    The U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May is expected to
show the world's largest economy added 188,000 jobs last month,
keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates
this month.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting
the dollar, in which it is priced. 
    Spot gold        traded at $1,298.62 an ounce by 0930 GMT,
little changed from late on Thursday, while U.S. gold futures
        for August delivery were down 0.1 percent at $1,303.40
an ounce. Spot gold is down 0.1 percent so far this week. 
    "Investors will be closely watching the upcoming U.S. NFP
data," Think Markets chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.
    "Any strength in the average hourly earning would make the
dollar stronger. Robust U.S. NFP numbers would push the gold
price lower ... the support of $1,280 would be the target
point," he said.  
    Gold took little direction from currency markets on Friday,
as a coalition deal put an apparent end to a political crisis in
Italy, allowing the euro to stabilise against the dollar.       
    World stocks also rose and bond yields fell as investors
welcomed the Italian deal, although appetite for risk remained
fragile as concerns simmered over the prospect of a global trade
war.            
    A stand-off between the United States and its trading
partners reignited after the United States on Thursday went
ahead with tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada,
Mexico and the European Union, ending the two-month exemption.
            
    While a worsening global trade situation could benefit gold
if it curbs appetite for assets seen as higher risk, the metal
is still suffering from expectations that the Fed will press
ahead with rate hikes this year. 
    "Bullion is likely to trade reactive to headlines and U.S.
dollar flows," MKS said in a note. "(It needs) to consolidate
above $1,300 to instill confidence in the market for a test
through the 200-day moving average at $1,308."
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 0.52 percent to 847.03 tonnes
on Thursday.          
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        was up 0.7
percent at $16.46 an ounce, while platinum        gained 1.1
percent to $911.10 and ounce and palladium        rose 0.2
percent to $987.06 an ounce.
    Platinum saw the strongest gains among the major precious
metals this week, rising 1.6 percent.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Louise Ireland)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
