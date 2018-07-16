FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, higher U.S. rates expected to weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Investors cut physical holdings of gold
    * Cost of holding gold rises with U.S. rates

 (Updates prices, palladium comment)
    By Pratima Desai
    LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday as the
dollar slipped, but higher interest rates in the United States
and a weak physical market are expected to weigh on prices of
the precious metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,242 an ounce by
1347 GMT, having marked its lowest since Dec. 12 at $1,236.58 on
Friday. U.S. gold futures         were 0.1 percent up at
$1,241.8 an ounce.
    A lower U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve last month raised its benchmark
overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 1.75-2.0 percent.
Expectations are for another two rate rises this year and three
in 2019.        
    Gold does not earn any interest or dividends and costs money
to store and insure.
    "While interest rates were zero there was no real cost to
holding gold, it was just like holding cash. Now there is a
cost," said Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner.
    "The lack of big compelling themes is a problem for gold.
Prices are very high compared with before the GFC (great
financial crisis) and investor demand isn't there."
    The financial crisis escalated after U.S. investment bank
Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, when
gold prices were around $900 an ounce. 
    Investors retreating from gold can be seen in the largest
gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold
Trust      . The fund's holdings have fallen more than 8 percent
since late April to less than 26 million ounces.                
    Physical market demand in top consuming countries China and
India is also weak, analysts say. 
    India's gold imports fell for a sixth month in June to 44
tonnes as a drop in the rupee lifted local prices to their
highest in nearly 21 months, curtailing demand.             
    "Indian and China retail consumption has been hindered by
depreciating local FX," Citi analysts said in a note.
    "Investors may favour gold again, especially if trade
friction rises further and becomes a more sizeable threat to
economic growth and to the decade-long equity market bull run."
    Silver        was unchanged at $15.78 an ounce after hitting
a seven-month low at $15.67 on Friday. 
    Platinum        slipped by 0.3 percent to $823 an ounce and
palladium        was down 1.1 percent to $926.70 from an earlier
$921.20, the lowest since April 9.
    However, analysts expect palladium prices to remain
supported.
    "The palladium market remains in deficit -- our indicators
suggest that palladium remains the tightest it has been in about
20 years -- and is expected to remain in deficit," Citi analysts
said.
    Citi expects a palladium market deficit of 458,000 ounces
this year and a 608,000 shortfall next year.
    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Adrian Croft and David Goodman)
