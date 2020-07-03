Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies in tight range as virus fears offset solid U.S. jobs data

    * Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifts stocks
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise 0.8% on Thursday
    * Platinum eyes first weekly rise in six
    * Silver on track for fourth straight weekly gain
    July 3 (Reuters) - Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4
range on Friday, as worries over surging coronavirus cases
globally and lingering trade tensions between the United States
and China overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data.
    Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,775.12 per ounce by
0232 GMT. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for observing
Independence Day on July 4.
    U.S. gold futures         eased 0.1% to $1,787.80.
    "Nagging doubts appear to remain in investors' minds about
the explosion of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. sunbelt states and
it's possible negative effect on the recovery going forward,"
said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore... with a
holiday in the U.S., and the weekend upon us, some haven
directed buying of gold is definitely evident."
    Florida reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on
Thursday, while over 10.76 million people have been infected
worldwide.                          
    Markets also kept a wary eye on China's trade relations with
the United States.
    More than 75 members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to
President Donald Trump urging him to take make a formal
determination on whether China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and
other groups constitutes an atrocity.                          
    Gold is considered a safe store of value during political
and financial uncertainty.
    Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      ,
rose 0.8% to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday.          
    Stemming bullion's advance, the better-than-expected U.S.
jobs reports lifted sentiment in wider financial markets.
           
    The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June, but
31.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in
the middle of the month.             
    Palladium        was steady at $1,901.44 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.5% to $806.63, set for its first weekly
gain in six. 
    Silver        gained 0.6% to $17.90, heading for its fourth
consecutive weekly gain.

