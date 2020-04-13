Company News
April 13, 2020 / 9:41 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-month peak as recession risks rise

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * 16.8 mln U.S. jobless claims since week ended March 21
    April 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near a
one-month high on Monday, supported by growing concerns over the
extent of the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,690.08 per ounce by 0916
GMT, having risen to its highest since March 9 on Friday. Most
European markets are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.6% to $1,741.40.
    "Gold has been on the positive side from the last two to
three weeks; mostly it's safe-haven buying and the main reason
is that the global economy is likely to face a recession because
of the COVID-19 issue," Hareesh V, head of commodity research at
Geojit Financial Services, said.
    More than 1.8 million people have been infected by the
coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, a Reuters
calculation of the totals shows.
    The coronavirus pandemic, which has battered global economic
growth, has forced nations to extend lockdowns to curtail its
spread, and central banks have announced a wave of fiscal and
monetary support measures to mitigate the financial toll.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a broad, $2.3
trillion stimulus package to weather the outbreak, which has
forced 16.8 million Americans to file for unemployment benefits
since the week ended March 21.             
    "COVID-19's deflationary effect has been a headwind for
gold. But this trend should reverse in 2H20 as policy responses
by governments and central banks gather traction, UBS analysts
said in a note.
    "Led by Fed easing, we now expect real U.S. interest rates
to dip deeper into negative territory and perhaps even test the
post-GFC (global financial crisis) lows," UBS said.
    Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates, as lower rates
reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Reflecting appetite for bullion, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust
GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose
0.6% to 994.19 tonnes on Thursday.          
    European Union finance ministers also agreed on
half-a-trillion euros worth of economic support, but left open
the question of how to finance recovery in the bloc.
            
    Among other precious metals, palladium        rose 2.9% to
$2,233.96 per ounce, while platinum        dipped 0.7% to
$743.06 and silver        fell 0.3% to $15.27.    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Alexander Smith)
